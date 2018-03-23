press release:

Argentina | 2017 | DCP | 115 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Lucrecia Martel; Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele

The long-awaited fourth feature from Martel (La Ciénaga) is a visionary rendering of 18th century colonialism. Trapped by bureaucrats in a provincial South American town, a Spanish officer longs for transfer to a more distinguished post. The longer he is forced to wait, the looser his grip on reality becomes. Adapting a seminal Argentine novel with incomparable cinematic style, Martel conjures a heady atmosphere that is at once cryptic and focused. “Extraordinary… this is going to be considered a classic” (Kristin Thompson).

LACIS Film Series: In March, our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies presents two highly acclaimed new movies and two restorations. From Argentina, we are proud to present the first area theatrical showing of Lucrecia Martel’s film festival favorite Zama and a new 35mm print of the 1953 thriller Los Tallos Amargos (part of our UCLA preservation series). From Cuba comes a beautiful new 4K DCP of Humberto Solás’ classic Lucia and, from Brazil, Vazante, a 19th century slave story from first-time director Daniela Thomas. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.