media release: For ages 18+; $50.

The Zentangle Method ™ is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing patterns. Zentangle is a playful and unique way to create and embellish cards, mementos, scrapbooks, diaries, journals, calendars, or lists. The possibilities are endless! No drawing experience is necessary. All materials are provided, and instructors Ginny Stiles and Julie Swanson are CZTs (certified Zentangle teachers). Easy step-by-step instruction. Come add some magic to your everyday life.