Zero to 5K Training

Wednesdays, March 18-April 29, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Zero to 5K training is for anyone who wants to finish a 5K either walking, running, or a combination of both. We will meet Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 am, March 18 - April 29 at the Verona Public Library. It is a comprehensive seven-week training program that will slowly progress so that you can safely complete the Word on the Street 5K at the Verona Public Library on May 2.

Participants will meet as a group and receive a map of our route and a training plan for the day and the week. We will meet in the library and leave promptly at 10:35 am. Each route will take 45 minutes or less.

You will need a watch or phone for timing, good shoes, bright and warm clothing. Class will never be cancelled due to weather.

Training will be led by Lee Unwin BCMT CSCS, co-owner of Verona Fitness Studio and Unwin Chiropractic & Wellness Center.

Participants will receive a discount to participate in the Word on the Street 5K fundraiser to benefit the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.

Registration is required and class size is limited to 15 participants.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.