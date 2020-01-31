Zeroed Hero, The Anderson Brothers

× Expand Kim Giombi Zeroed Hero

press release: Start your weekend off right on Friday, January 31, with Zeroed Hero and The Anderson Brothers at High Noon Saloon for a free Happy Friday Happy Hour - a tradition at HNS featuring two of the greatest things in life: alcohol and free live music! Every Friday from 5-7pm High Noon Saloon hosts free live and local music! Come get happy with us, Madison . . . ya damn well deserve it! Doors at 4pm, rock & roll at 5pm. Come as you are, be nice, respect. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers.

www.high-noon.com

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s and '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars and smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with sweet harmonies. Code Zero Radio’s Bob Minter says, “If this is the future of rock, we are all in. Smart songwriting with incredibly crisp and dynamic recordings, Zeroed Hero is exactly what the genre needs right now." Their high-energy live shows built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, and memorable harmonies showcase the strength of the songs on their debut album Love Letters to a Mannequin. RIYL: Foo Fighters, Rival Sons, Royal Blood

www.smarturl.com/zeroedhero

The Anderson Brothers are Brian Anderson on bass, Cole Dockter on drums, and Eric Anderson on guitar. Influenced by Eagles of Death Metal, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Motörhead, and Dorje, the Madison-based rock & roll group plays both original material off their debut album Saints Don't Sell and classic songs from the 70s & 80s. The Anderson Brothers have been fortunate to bring their modern take on classic rock to venues such as the Memorial Union Terrace, Toffler's Bar and Grill, The Lazy Oaf Lounge, and Mr. Roberts.

https://theandersonbrothers1. bandcamp.com