Zeroed Hero, Beth Kille Band (EP release), Kerosene Kites, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

press release: . The Beth Kille Band is putting the finishing touches on a new 6-song EP entitled Radio, that we will be releasing ON FRIDAY MARCH 2ND AT THE RED ZONE MADISON...which happens to be MY BIRTHDAY!

Beth's Birthday Bash (aka BethFest) is both a celebration of my 44th birthday, an album release party AND a fundraising event for my beloved Girls Rock Camp Madison. My favorite thing to do is make music with my bandmates, so I decided to treat myself and do something I've never done before....all 3 of my bands (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Kerosene Kites and Beth Kille Band) will be playing back to back to back!! And then my dear friends from Zeroed Hero (who recently recruited my hubby Tony Kille to be there drummer) will finish off the night.

6:30 Doors Open

7:00 Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

8:00 Kerosene Kites (full band!)

9:00 Beth Kille Band

9:45 Mandatory singing of happy birthday to me, plus treats for VIPs (see below)

10:00 Zeroed Hero

TICKET INFO:

$10 - General admission

$44 - VIP TICKET: includes your admission, an autographed copy of the new Beth Kille Band Album, a BKB T-shirt (size of your choice, with our fancy new logo), a champagne toast, a piece of birthday cake, and a BKB sticker. Probably some other misc party favors. The majority of this ticket price will be donated to Girls Rock Camp so it's $44 for a cause baby! See below for pre-sale links (tickets will also be available at the door the day of the show.) Please note with pre-sales, your name will be added to the guest list at the door for the night, you will NOT receive a physical ticket.