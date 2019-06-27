Zeroed Hero, Laurel & the Love-In, BackBuzz

press release: Zeroed Hero, Laurel & the Love-In, and BackBuzz play The Wisco Thursday, June 27th. $5. Doors at 7pm, rock & roll at 8pm. Come as you are, be nice, respect. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers.

This is the third time Nashville’s nationally-touring Laurel & The Love-In have stopped in Madison, and the first since being recognized in Nashville Scene’s Cream Premiere feature in October on the release of their single, America. Of the blues rocking single, band leader and namesake Laurel Sorenson says, "It is our commentary on the experience of being a young American in today's cultural climate, and dealing with the consequences of the way that the United States has represented itself to the rest of the world."

Nashville-based rock and roll band Laurel & the Love-In met on Tinder in 2015, loners looking for nothing more than some free meals and a little hanky-panky on the side. What lead singer and pianist Laurel Sorenson, guitarist Emma Holden, background vocalist Katherine Loiselle, drummer Michael Rasile, and bassist Max Zikakis found was true love-in. Since then, the group with influences ranging from Led Zeppelin to Carole King to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to The Crystals has toured the country honing their sound, defined by rock and roll guitar solos, ‘60s girl-group inspired harmonies, and visceral lyrics.

www.laurelandthelovein.com

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s and '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars and smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with sweet, memorable harmonies. The Madison-based band’s high-energy live shows built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, and powerful harmonies showcase the strength of the songs on their debut album Love Letters to a Mannequin. Code Zero Radio’s Bob Minter says: “If this is the future of rock, we are all in. Smart songwriting with incredibly crisp and dynamic recordings, Zeroed Hero is exactly what the genre needs right now.”

RIYL: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood

www.zeroedhero.com

BackBuzz is the indie-pop-rock project you always needed but never knew it. Madison multi-instrumentalist songwriters Beau Osland and Henry Seroogy deal in driving, melodic indie-rock that Isthmus says “brings to mind Arctic Monkeys or The War on Drugs.”

https://backbuzz.bandcamp.com