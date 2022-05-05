Zeroed Hero, Rae, Sit Kitty Sit, Honeysmoke

× Expand Skylar Nahn Zeroed Hero

media release: Zeroed Hero, Rae, Sit Kitty Sit, and Honeysmoke at Crucible Thursday, May 5th, 2022. $10. Doors at 7, rock & roll starts at 8pm. Come as you are, be nice, respect & take care of each other. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers.

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s and '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars and smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with sweet, memorable harmonies. Their high-energy live concerts built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, & powerful harmonies showcase the strength of their songs and have earned them the title of the Madison Area Music Association's 2020 Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

www.zeroedhero.com

Rae is music for outsiders. Front woman Morgan Rae leads the group with driving guitar progressions and unforgettable vocal melodies bringing the Dark to the Light with cautionary tales from a life not so average.

www.facebook.com/greeneyesrae

The true appeal of Sit Kitty Sit is its expertly engineered fusion of blow-your-mind power rock and skillful precision that leaves audiences screaming for more. For more than ten years fans have loved witnessing the real-life mashup this hard rock duo choreographs during its live performances and digital recordings - the dramatic, expressive stylings of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff with the lyrical vulnerability of Led Zeppelin and RUSH. You don’t just attend a Sit Kitty Sit show, you experience it.

www.sitkittysit.com

Honeysmoke is a punk rock band from Madison with one goal: party hard and look good doing it! Made up of four musicians from different corners of rock, styles collide for an exciting alt ride mixing sweet, melodic vocals with fast-paced, distinct instrumentals. If they're playing near you, do yourself a favor and go check 'em out!

www.facebook.com/Honeysmokeband

Crucible is a mid-size alternative music and performing arts venue in Madison, WI hosting electronic and industrial dance nights, live music shows, burlesque, drag, cosplay, art shows, and so much more!

https://www.cruciblemadison.com