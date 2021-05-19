ONLINE: Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

The Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association (ZYKFA) has been teaching and promoting traditional Chinese martial arts and its culture since 1995 on Madison’s east side. Providing its members with a variety of activities and opportunities the school focuses on three main aspects, Northern Shaolin Kung Fu, Sar Ping Style Lion Dance and Chinese Kickboxing, also known as Sanda. This presentation will cover aspects about the history, philosophy and customs of the Chinese martial arts and its culture and how it is presented at the ZYKFA to its members and our community.