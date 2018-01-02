Ziegfield Girl

press release: Starring James Stewart, Judy Garland, Hedy Lamarr and Lana Turner. Discovery by Flo Ziegfeld changes a girl’s life but not necessarily for the better, as three beautiful women find out when they join the spectacle on Broadway: Susan, the singer who must leave behind her ageing vaudevillian father; vulnerable Sheila, the working girl pursued both by a millionaire and by her loyal boyfriend from Flatbush; and the mysterious European beauty Sandra, whose concert violinist husband cannot endure the thought of their escaping from poverty by promenading her glamour in skimpy costumes. Drama, Musical, Romance. Not Rated, 132 minutes.