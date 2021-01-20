ONLINE: Zines + Illustration + Mixed Media

media release: Zines + Illustration + Mixed Media is an online program for those ready to experiment with works on paper! Expect projects centered on materials play, exercises that will spark reflection, and all the doodling your heart can imagine. Most project prompts are flexible enough to support integration or application of learning happening across students' school and extracurricular endeavors.

An optional $25 materials fee will set students up with starter sketchbooks, illustration pens, and colored pencils for participation. Materials kits will be available for curbside pick-up in Madison, WI prior to the class start date; participants will be notified when kits are ready for pick-up. Purchasing a materials kit for this particular class is not required for participation. Links for streaming this online, interactive class will also be made available prior to the start of the program.

M.Rose Sweetnam is a mixed media artist, working primarily with print, photography, found object, and collage. They are a student at UW-Madison majoring in Gender and Women’s Studies, focusing on the intersections of LGBTQ+ Studies, Studio Art, Dance Therapy, and Education. M.Rose grew up in Madison, WI and is passionate about creating positive change in the community while they are here. They participate in a number of community organizations including LGBT Books to Prisoners, Trans Research Lab, and the Wisconsin Transgender Health Coalition, which build queer spaces and practice activism in and around LGBTQ+ identity and its many intersections. For the past three years they have worked at the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center as the Event and Accessibility Coordinator. Much of M.Rose’s work and research centers around queer identity and mental health.They are passionate about de-stigmatizing mental illness and forging greater access to culturally competent mental health care for queer and trans folks, and are a co-organizer of Arts + Literature Laboratory's Mental Health First Aid for Teaching Artists series.