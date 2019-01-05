Zodiac Energy Collage

press release: Natalie Ergas, and I am a local artist. I am partnering with Jasmine Timmons to offer a free event at Synergy Co Working Madison. We are going to be offering an art workshop where participants will create a hand cut collage of their zodiac sign, inspired by the traits of their sign and also their goals for the new year.

1-5-2019 from 1 - 4 pm , Synergy Co- Working : 5201 Old Middleton Road

Link to register: https://zodiaccollage. eventbrite.com

There is limited space available, so participants do need to register via the link.