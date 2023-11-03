Zong Pha Xiong, Douachi Yang, Supryze, Kevin Yang, Korxue Yang, DJ Cha Xiong

media release: Madison’s Hmong New Year will draw more than 11,000 members of the community and friends to Alliant Energy Center on November 4 & 5 to share in the rich festivities of the Hmong culture.

Traditionally held after the fall harvest, the Hmong New Year is a time to remember ancestors, the sacrifices and accomplishments from the past year and to welcome health and prosperity in the coming year. The celebration includes singing and dancing competitions, ball tossing, pageantry, a talent show and of course – delicious food!

With more than 60,000 Hmong residents, Wisconsin has the third-largest Hmong population in the U.S. Hmong New Year is presented by the Wisconsin Hmong Association, a non-profit organization created to embrace culture and traditions, leadership, and empowerment through the development of academic and social programming to serve Hmong-American youths, adults and families throughout Dane County.

UW Health is pleased to support Madison Hmong New Year and the work of the Wisconsin Hmong Association Inc.

Kick off party on Nov. 3, with Zong Pha Xiong, Douachi Yang, Supryze, Kevin Yang, Korxue Yang and DJ Cha Xiong (One Entertainment)

G﻿eneral Admission: $20: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/madison-hmong-new-year-2023-24-kick-off-party-tickets-705755312137

Dance party on Nov. 4: M﻿adison Hmong New Year - Leekong Xiong Dance Party! 7:00 pm to midnight

F﻿eaturing: International Superstar...Leekong Xiong, ET Yang, Lily Vang, Shashee Yang, Nkauj Ntxoo Xiong, Lydia Yang, and Txhawb Siab Band. H﻿osted by: ET Yang

G﻿eneral Admission: $45: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/madison-hmong-new-year-23-24-leekong-xiong-dance-tickets-706314885837