× Expand courtesy Henry Vilas Zoo. A bear statute in front of a colorful light display. A Zoo Lights display.

media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard and Henry Vilas Zoo Director Jeff Mitchell announced Oct. 29 that tickets are now on sale for Zoo Lights, the popular annual holiday tradition that transforms the Henry Vilas Zoo into a winter wonderland featuring more than one million lights. Zoo Lights offers families and visitors of all ages an opportunity to experience the zoo after dark, surrounded by colorful holiday displays and festive activities. Admission includes unlimited carousel rides and photos with Santa Claus. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

“Zoo Lights has become a wonderful holiday tradition for families throughout Dane County and beyond,” said Dane County Executive Melissa Agard. “Every year, thousands of people visit the Henry Vilas Zoo to enjoy the lights, spend time with loved ones, and celebrate the season. I’m proud that Dane County continues to support this special event, and I encourage everyone to come out and experience the magic of Zoo Lights this holiday season.”

This year’s event includes several changes designed to improve the visitor experience. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., one hour earlier than in previous years, giving families more time to enjoy the festivities. The zoo is also eliminating timed ticketing to make entry more convenient and help reduce wait times.

For the first time, visitors will also be able to purchase Zoo Lights tickets at the gate. Discounted four-packs will remain available exclusively through advance purchases.

“As the new director of Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo, I’m excited to be part of a tradition that means so much to our community,” said Zoo Director Jeff Mitchell. “Our team starts this process in September and puts in an incredible amount of work over these months to create a memorable experience for visitors. We are looking forward to welcoming families back for another season of Zoo Lights. With expanded hours and more flexible ticketing, we’re making it even easier for people to enjoy everything this event has to offer.”

Zoo Lights Ticket Information:

Individual tickets: $12

Four-pack of tickets: $40 (advance purchase only)

Children ages 3 and under: Free, no ticket required

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Ticketing: No timed reservations required

At-the-gate sales: Available for individual tickets

All tickets include unlimited carousel rides and photos with Santa. Food and beverages, including adult beverages for guests with valid identification, will be available for purchase.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights/

The Henry Vilas Zoo is one of Dane County’s most beloved attractions, welcoming visitors from across Wisconsin and beyond. Zoo Lights provides a special opportunity for the community to experience the zoo in a festive setting while supporting one of the region’s most popular family destinations.