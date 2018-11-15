(2017 pick): Okay, the animals aren't lit up (or out for the night), but your wee friends will squeal in delight when our fantastic local zoo is transformed with thousands of lights for the holiday season. Zoo Lights is a winter wonderland, whether there's snow or not. Santa will be there, plus carousel rides and warm beverages.

Thursdays - Sundays, November 15 to December 30

See the zoo in a whole new light! This holiday season, your Henry Vilas Zoo will shine brighter than ever as we bring Zoo Lights to Madison! Enjoy a warm beverage as you take a stroll down candy cane lane and enjoy the festive sights and sounds. Thousands of lights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland that's not to be missed.

Hours: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 5:30 - 9pm (ticket sales end at 8:30pm). Open every night of Winter Break (Dec. 26-30).

Carousel: 5:30 - 8pm nightly

Glacier Grille Restaurant: 5:30 - 8:30pm

Holiday Market: 5:30-8pm

Regular Admission: $7 per person (children under 3 are admitted for free)

Group Rates and Season Passes: 4-packs of tickets will be available for $24/night. Season passes (4 tickets per night) for $44 - Purchase season and group tickets here

**All tickets, except season passes, will be sold on-site at the gates the night-of.

For safety reasons, wheelchairs and strollers will not be available for rent during the winter. You are welcome to bring your own stroller or wheelchair to the zoo during this time!