ONLINE: Zoom Bingo

press release: (All ages: kids, teens, and adults)

Celebrate the end of the Winter Reading Program with an actual game of Bingo via Zoom. Pick up your Zoom Bingo Card (not to be confused with the Winter Reading Program Bingo Card) during curbside hours, or print one out online using the link in the Events Calendar. Registration required. Register at least 30 minutes before class to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.