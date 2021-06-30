media release: Outdoor Family Movie Night, Friday, June 30th from 7-9pm, Monona Oaks Community Church, 6200 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716

Free

Join on the MOCC campus for a fun family event. Free outdoor movie night! Bring your family and a blanket to sit on so you will by comfy for the viewing of Zootopia! We will have free popcorn and water at the event for you to enjoy. Feel free to bring whatever other snacks your family loves with a movie.