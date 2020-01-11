Zumbathon

La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release;  Zumbathon for Wisconsin Food Forests

Saturday, January 11, from 2 - 4 pm at La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road, Madison.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. You can pay on the link provided in the Facebook event, or to Emma in person to avoid surcharge and allow your entire entry fee to be donated. There will be a raffle, silent auction, and snack bar.

https://www.facebook.com/events/508820299706362/

