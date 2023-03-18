media release: bernie & zuzu invites you to an open art studio event and party!

Zuzu's 18th Birthday Pawty!

Saturday March 18th

1pm-5pm

100 S. Baldwin., 3rd floor gallery

Come celebrate half of the bernie & zuzu team, Zuzu is turning 18!

You can check out our studio space, we will have live screenprinting (you can pull your own zuzu print!), zuzu pin making, zuzu coloring page, a zuzu themed photo booth, and zooming with zuzu - that's right!

We will also reveal a new zuzu tshirt and other zuzu themed prints. There will also be a raffle, silent auction and have a "pay what you can" seconds section of bernie & zuzu goods.

https://bernieandzuzu.com/

@bernieandzuzu