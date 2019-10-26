ZZ Topz, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Sophie Shapeless, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, DJ MADDØG

press release: It's been said: the higher the heels, the closer to heaven. In this case, closer to hell might be more accurate. Join us for a *spook-tacular* dance party with the one and only DJ MADDØG! Featuring drag performances, go-go dancing, and a costume contest with CASH prizes. Show up in your Halloween best for a chance to walk the stage and make some bank!

Performers include ZZ Topz, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Sophie Shapeless and hostess Cynthia Mooseknuckle

Costume contest prizes: 3rd place $50, 2nd place $75, and 1st place $100!

21+ // $5 cover // performances 11:30p and 12:30a // costume contest 1:00a // dress to kill