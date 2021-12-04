A better bubbly

‘Tis the season of full calendars, packed with parties and dinners. As far as celebratory beverages go, there’s no more iconic choice than sparkling wine. But for some, buying a bottle of bubbly can be intimidating. On one end of the spectrum lurks memories of cheap, acrid plonk, and on the other Gatsby-esque visions of budget-busting Champagne. It is enough to make anyone give up and mix a cocktail. Fortunately, there is a middle ground of sparkling wines that are carefully made, delicious and affordable. Here are three that can help you, either as host or as guest, celebrate this holiday season without overspending.

In a sea of uninspiring, mass-produced industrial sparkling wine from Catalonia in Northeast Spain, Avinyó Brut Reserva Cava 2017 ($15) stands out as an example of what can make the wines of the region truly special. This bottle, vintage-dated and made from organic, estate-grown grapes, is complex and mouth watering with notes of toasty, ripe green apples on the palate. Avinyó is a great choice for holiday entertaining — interesting enough that it makes an impression, while still affordable enough to pick up a second (or third) bottle to keep the party going.

The Louis de Grenelle Corail Brut Rosé Saumur ($18) from one of a dwindling number of family-owned sparkling wine houses in the Loire Valley, is a favorite any time of year. The interplay between the tart cranberry fruit and savory, cedary spice makes this wine delicious with the richer dishes that define holiday dining. It’s particularly impressive when served with a wheel of slightly warmed Rush Creek Reserve cheese and chunks of buttery brioche.

Moscato d’Asti sometimes gets side-eye from people who consider themselves to be wine connoisseurs, mainly due the fact that the market is saturated with sticky, dull wines from the region. That is unfortunate, because there are examples that are carefully made and truly delicious, like the Elvio Tintero Sorì Gramella Moscato d’Asti 2020 ($15). This single-vineyard bottling has an elegant, balanced palate with slightly sweet citrus blossoms and a gentle acidity. Its sweetness makes it a surefire holiday party crowd-pleaser and an amazing if somewhat unlikely pairing with any spicy food — especially Southern Indian curries.

Note: Bob Hemauer consults with the Tornado Steak House on its wine selections.

Editor's note: this text has been amended from the print version to reflect that Catalonia is in Northeast Spain.