Boots, pants, cups and Stackenblochen

Hiking Boots, a blonde ale from Alt Brew, was among my favorites from this year’s 2021 Great Taste of the Midwest. It’s a showcase for a blend of Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops that lend tropical citrus flavor upfront followed by herbal notes in the finish. There’s soft, light breadiness from millet and rice used instead of malt in this gluten-free beer. It’s incredibly easy drinking and ideal for fall patio enjoyment at 4.7 percent ABV. Available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles from the Alt Brew taproom ($13). Part of the proceeds go to the Wisconsin chapter of the Pink Boots Society to support women in the brewing industry with educational scholarships and training.

Looking for a juicy IPA among all the juicy IPAs out there? Try Hammer Pants from One Barrel Brewing Company. This bright copper beer has the juicy character of a New England IPA without the haze. Vibrant flavors of orange and grapefruit come from Citra and Mosaic hops finishing with light piney bitterness from Centennial. Find it at One Barrel’s Madison and Egg Harbor taprooms ($6/glass, $13/howler, $26/growler).

If you like coffee beers, you will enjoy the inviting aroma of Supa Cuppa from Vintage Brewing Company. Just close your eyes, hold this beer under your nose, and gently breathe in before sipping. It’s made with Honduran coffee beans, soaked in former brandy barrels at John Joseph Coffee of Sauk City. While there is an incredible amount of coffee and sweet brandy in the nose, the underlying English porter lends its own chocolate maltiness. Supa Cuppa will appear in early September in limited release four-packs of 16-ounce cans at all Vintage locations ($14).

It is Oktoberfest season and one of the best local examples for 2021 is from brewer Clint Lohman of Working Draft Beer Company. Stackenblochen features plenty of German ingredients — Pilsner and Munich malts, Hallertau hops and a strain of yeast used by Augustiner-Bräu. It’s a deep copper lager with extended fermentation and cold cellaring time, so it’s a smooth, lightly bready beer with some sweetness — but it isn’t cloying. Balanced and clean, this one has a kiss of spicy herbal hoppiness in the background. Stackenblochen finishes at 5.8 percent ABV. Look for it in four-packs of 16-ounce cans ($13-$14) or at the taproom