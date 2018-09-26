Devil’s in the details

Even though its taproom and brewhouse have yet to open, the new Sunshine Brewing Company of Lake Mills has produced a handful of beers since last March. However, construction is nearly complete on the taproom and brewhouse at 121 South Main Street in Lake Mills. Sunshine Brewing’s latest beer is a Belgian golden ale called Diablo’s Sun.

What is it? Diablo’s Sun from Sunshine Brewing Company of Lake Mills.

Style: The Belgian golden ale looks similar to the yellow-golden pilsner, yet it’s much stronger, with more yeasty character. It is a light- to medium-bodied beer with lots of effervescence. Flavor is more complex than a pilsner, too, with fruit and yeast qualities. The style is also known for its spicy background with hints of pepper and dryness. The style usually falls between 7.5 and 10.5 percent ABV.

Background: About a year ago, Lane and Sherry Smith announced they were planning to build a nanobrewery in Lake Mills overlooking Rock Lake’s mill pond. The Smiths hope to be serving their beer in a couple weeks as the finishing touches are completed on the taproom. The three-barrel brewhouse isn’t far behind and could be functional by November. Sunshine got its start with the help of House of Brews until that Madison brewery closed this spring. Since then it’s turned to MobCraft Beer of Milwaukee for bottling and kegging. It plans to continue working with MobCraft for larger batches even after its own brewery opens.

Diablo’s Sun is Sunshine’s fourth commercial product, behind Turn it Up (double IPA), Triple 8 (Belgian tripel) and Stonefly (imperial saison). This new beer is based on one of Lane Smith’s favorite homebrew recipes.

Diablo’s Sun is a bold Belgian golden ale; Smith adds coriander and Seville orange peel for spice and bitter orange accents. The beer isn’t overly hoppy, yet there’s a pleasant background of light bitterness from Nugget hops and a touch of fruity aroma from Bitter Gold hops. Both are Wisconsin-grown.

Diablo’s Sun finishes at 8.6 percent ABV and an estimated 25 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). It’s sold in 22-ounce bombers for around $9/each. The beer hits local shelves later this week.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light hint of tangerine and orange, mixed with a touch of yeasty earthiness.

Appearance: Clear, golden color with a medium bubbly, tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and bubbly with softness.

Taste: A earthy, yeasty sweetness. Just a touch of the bitter orange that combines with the herbal qualities of the Nugget hops.

Finish/Aftertaste: Earthy and spicy, with light coriander and pepper dryness. The alcoholic warmth builds.

Glassware: The short-stem Belgian tulip glass will show off this beer’s deep golden copper color while allowing the yeasty phenolic aromas to emerge under the nose.

Pairs well with: soft, buttery, nutty cheeses like Fontina, Camembert and Havarti.

The Verdict: Diablo’s Sun has a lot of flavor. The bitter Seville orange peel combines with the Nugget hops for a mild, yet distinctive, bitterness with sharp fruity notes and spicy dryness. The coriander seems hidden at first, but as the beer warms it becomes much more evident, especially in the finish. I like this Belgian golden, especially at refrigerator temperatures when everything seems to blend nicely together. It’s a Belgian golden with its own spicy personality.