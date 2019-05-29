Tradition!

× Expand Robin Shepard

Sun Prairie’s Full Mile Beer Company opened last December. Since then, its in-house brews have been impressive, from light-bodied cream ales to American IPAs. Now it has introduced a new summer seasonal called Suncrushed.

What is it? Suncrushed hefeweizen from Full Mile Beer Company and Kitchen of Sun Prairie.

Style: The hefeweizen has been around a long time, as far back as the 11th century. A Bavarian-style hefeweizen is characterized by German base ingredients and its unfiltered, cloudy appearance. They feature a variety of spicy flavors, including clove, vanilla, apple, banana, even bubblegum. They are not hoppy. Hefeweizens are made with at least 50 percent wheat malt. That does add body, but the beer’s bubbly effervescence and yeasty notes give it light qualities overall. In the U.S., they may be served with a slice of lemon on the lip of the glass, which cuts the yeast flavor and accentuates crispness.

Background: Suncrushed is brewed in the spirit of a traditional hefeweizen. Full Mile makes it with a recipe based on 50 percent malted wheat and 50 percent German Pilsner malt. It’s fermented with the same German yeast strain used by Weihenstephaner, the world’s oldest working brewery, known for its weizens. “It’s our attempt to capture the classic Bavarian hefeweizen,” says Full Mile co-owner C.J. Hall. And his hefeweizen does that, with hints of floral yeastiness, banana, cloves and bubblegum.

Full Mile’s brewhouse was designed with making certain old world beers like hefeweizens in mind. For example, the brewery’s system has detailed temperature controls so temperature rests, or step intervals, can be used when heating the wort and that can result in more pronounced clove and banana qualities in a hefeweizen.

Suncrushed hefeweizen has quickly moved to become one of Full Mile’s best sellers. It finishes at 5.2 percent ABV and is sold in tall weizen glasses for $5.50 and $10/crowler.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Yeasty with hints of cloves and banana.

Appearance: Bright yellow-golden and cloudy. A thick, soft, bubbly white head.

Texture: Light and bubbly with softness.

Taste: Begins with a light fruity note of banana sweetness and spicy clove.

Finish: Crisp yeastiness with just a touch of bubblegum sweetness.

Glassware: This style has its own weizen glass to show off the beautiful color and bubbly soft white head. Best enjoyed when served fresh and on draft because carbonation is very important to the crisp flavors of the hefeweizen.

Pairs well with: Full Mile’s fried perch or veggie burger. Both are flavorful yet don’t overwhelm the light, bubbly, crisp nature of the hefeweizen. Suncrushed is also great all on its own on the Full Mile patio.

The Verdict: Well-made Wisconsin hefeweizens are a special find. I’ve always held the Great Dane’s Crop Circle wheat as the local standard-bearer of the style for its crisp, bubbly nature, its hazy bright golden color, and its hefe flavor. With Full Mile’s, I most enjoyed the subtle bubblegum-like sweetness in the finish. I really like Full Mile’s Suncrushed. It’s among the best, if not the best, local hefeweizen. An excellent local take on this traditional style.