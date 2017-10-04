Get ready for Goddambergeddon

× Expand Robin Shepard

If you missed the recent Ferment Dissent fest at Madison’s Ale Asylum, or if you want to relive one of the highlights, the brewery’s Goddambergeddon is out now — released as a fall seasonal for the first time. The beer is a “big brother” to the brewery’s hoppy amber Ambergeddon.

What is it? Goddambergeddon from Ale Asylum Brewing of Madison.

Style: Goddambergeddon an imperial take on a West Coast red/amber ale style, a medium- to full-bodied beer with deep amber to dark copper color. These beers have assertive hop aroma and flavor that combines with rich maltiness for warmth and spicy complexity. Imperial versions can be quite strong at 8 to 10.5 percent ABV.

Background: Specifically, Goddambergeddon is a bigger, stronger, full-bodied take on Ambergeddon, a beer that grew out of the homebrewing days of brewmaster Dean Coffey. The earliest renditions made in Coffey’s kitchen were what he called BOB, or Big Old Bitter. When he became brewmaster at the former Angelic Brewing Company in Madison, BOB was the basis for Believer’s Bitter. When Angelic stopped making beer in 2005 (the bar closed in 2008), Coffey became a co-owner of Ale Asylum. The beer was again made, this time under the name Ambergeddon.

Goddambergeddon was unveiled a few weeks ago at the brewery’s Ferment Dissent festival. “It’s made with the same ingredients as Ambergeddon, just using more of each in the same ratio to create a beer that’s nearly 9 percent alcohol,” says brewer Joe Walts. “When you add more malts, you also have to add more hops to compensate.”

Cascade hops create a background that’s sharp, with notes of citrus and pine. Nonetheless, Goddambergeddon has a remarkably balanced profile. Cellaring it will allow its malts and hops to gracefully mellow; however, it’s at its best as fresh as possible to best experience its spicy complexity and warmth. The idea for a bold amber came one day when Walts and Coffey were traveling together and discussing making imperial spins on some of their most popular offerings. “When the name Goddambergeddon came up we were like, yes, we’re going to do that,” says Walts.

Goddambergeddon is being introduced this fall in 22-ounce bomber bottles (around $7/each). It's expected to join the brewery’s seasonal six-packs by late next spring. It finishes at 8.8 percent ABV (compared to Ambergeddon’s 6.6 percent.) It sells in the brewery’s taproom for $7/glass and $35/growler.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Robust with the citrus of Cascade hops and caramel maltiness that melds into spicy, floral complexity.

Appearance: Clear dark amber color. A thick, bubbly, frothy tan head.

Texture: Full-bodied with softness and elusive alcoholic warmth.

Taste: A smooth spicy blend of hops and malt.

Finish/Aftertaste: Spicy warmth with citrus dryness.

Glassware: I like a glass that encourages sipping this big beer. The snifter or a small goblet is perfect for displaying its deep amber color and focusing the complex, spicy aromas.

Pairs well with: grilled steaks and ribs, barbequed or lightly charred entrees, and mildly sweet and nutty cheeses. My choice is Artigiano from Green Bay’s La Bottega di BelGioioso.

The Verdict: This is a bold yet smooth imperial amber ale: deliciously spicy, complex and enticing. It has more body and strength than Ambergeddon, yet it’s smoother and more balanced than that beer. The hoppiness is rounded out with the caramel tones of malt, taking some of the sharp bitterness off the West Coast IPA style. Robust in flavor, it manages to be more refined in its blending.