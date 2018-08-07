The beers are back in town

× Expand Scott Maurer

“Madison becomes the center of the craft beer universe for one weekend each year,” says Vintage brewmaster Scott Manning. He means the Great Taste of The Midwest festival, taking place August 11 at Olin Park. And while the 200-some breweries and a legion of craft beer fans are in town, Madison venues are extending the good times. So, you don’t have a ticket to the fest itself? Anyone can take in the Great Taste pre-parties all over town, beginning mid-week. Here are a few not-to-miss-highlights.

Thursday, August 9

Giant Jones Brewery

Madison’s newest brewery will release a Belgian-style barleywine in bottles at 4 p.m. On Friday, it will release an imperial porter.

The Coopers Tavern

Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes over at least eight taps in this early party that starts at 5 p.m. Among the beers that will make this a not-to-miss party are Green Zebra Gose, Flying Buffalo American pale lager and the highly sought-after bourbon barrel-aged Kentucky Breakfast Stout.

Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes over at least eight taps in this early party that starts at 5 p.m. Among the beers that will make this a not-to-miss party are Green Zebra Gose, Flying Buffalo American pale lager and the highly sought-after bourbon barrel-aged Kentucky Breakfast Stout.

Funk Factory

This special bottle-release event starts at 5 p.m. and will feature Abrikoos en Hop, a 2-year-old Methode Traditionelle made with apricots and dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin ($30/bottle). Arnold Palmer Meerts with Macha Tea’s Nilgiri, lemon myrtle and fresh lemon zest ($15/bottle). First-come, first-served.

Friday, August 10

Funk Factory

The tasting room reopens from 10 a.m.- noon for more bottle releases including Frampaars, a lambic style beer with raspberries ($30/bottle). From 3-9 p.m., Funk Factory turns into mini-festival of its own, hosting taps from 15 other brewery friends.

Working Draft Beer

Working Draft opens early, at 11 a.m., with brewer Clint Lohman releasing a barrel-aged stout and a kettle-soured collaboration beer with Green Bay’s Titletown Brewing Company that’s made with tangerine and mango.

Vintage Brewing -Whitney Way

Beginning at 1 p.m., brewmaster Scott Manning will preview the new brews that will be on tap at Tangent, the pub that Vintage owners are opening at 803 East Washington Ave. this fall: Go Man Go mango IPA, Unscripted pils, Paterson Patersbier, Firebrand smoked weizenbock, Homer Time chocolate donut imperial stout and Briny the Elder gose.

The Malt House

This eastside bar hosts Milwaukee’s MobCraft and Chicago’s Marz Community Brewing beginning at 2 p.m. Marz is new to Madison and is among the craft beer trendsetters in the burgeoning Windy City beer scene. MobCraft will bring a handful of sours along with Cherry Andromeda lactose IPA; beers expected from Marz will range from a lager to a New England IPA.

Capital Brewery

At 3 p.m., be among the first to taste brewmaster Ashley Kinart’s new line of SMaSH (single malt and single hop) beers. No. 1 features pale malt and Amarillo hops. Capital will also host three breweries in its bier garten: Arcadia from Kalamazoo, Michigan, August Schell from New Ulm, Minnesota and Stone Arch Brewpub from Appleton.

Parched Eagle, both Westport and East Washington Avenue locations

Beginning at 3 p.m., brewmaster Jim Goronson will be tapping a big 10 percent ABV ryewine called Ryme & Punishment.

Madison Tap

The guest brewery is Hop Haus, of Verona, starting at 4 p.m. Brewmaster Phil Hoechst’s newest barrel-aged stout is called Deadweight. This is a very limited release beer that you may not see unless you attend.

Mint Mark

Hacienda Beer and Door County Brewing will bring several new hazy New England IPAs and there will be a special tapping of the brandy barrel-aged Vertigogo, a double milk stout, starting at 5 p.m.

Next Door Brewing

Milwaukee upstarts Component Brewing and ‘Tosa’s Stock House Brewing are guest stars beginning at 5 p.m. Among the beers tapped will be Torrid Love Affair, a juicy IPA from Stock House. It isn’t expected to last long. There will also be special releases from Next Door’s brewmaster Dave Hansen.