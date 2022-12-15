Herbiery Brewing looks to open a taproom in Schenk’s Corners

× Expand Robin Shepard Former juicebar storefront with lots of glass. Nick Ryan is looking to open his Herbiery Taproom in Schenk's Corners.

Since Nick Ryan started Herbiery Brewing in 2019, he’s dreamed of opening his own taproom to serve his beers. That dream is about to be realized, as Ryan is preparing to open his Herbiery Taproom at 2015 Winnebago St. He’s been meeting with residents of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara (SASY) neighborhood and city officials as he works his way through the permit process.

“The residents of the SASY neighborhood are so involved in the community,” says Ryan. “They’re conscientious consumers, and care about the little things I’m trying to do.”

Herbiery offers an alternative to hop-focused beers. Ryan’s recipes feature herbs and spices instead of hops. The beers have gradually found a following and among the best sellers have been Great Sage, a witbier featuring sage, and the light American lager called Zingibeer, made with crushed ginger.

Ryan says the 1,000-square foot taproom will offer eight to 10 of his own beers with a guest tap or two. He also intends to serve non-alcoholic cocktails and teas.

The projected location is just north of Schenk's Corners, next to Players Sports Bar and Grill, in store frontage that had been Ambition Nutrition, a juice bar that closed in late summer.

The area has become known for its small breweries, tap houses and restaurants. “Creating a neighborhood that is a destination for craft beer ends up helping all of the establishments there, and I think offering hop-free herbal beer will be complementary and allow for collaborating with others,” says Ryan.

Robin Shepard Nick Ryan with cans of beer. Nick Ryan

Herbiery’s hop-free beers are currently sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans in craft-beer-centric stores and occasionally in local bars on tap.

Herbiery will not brew on site, but will continue to have Karben4 Brewing make its beers. The taproom will not have a kitchen and Ryan will instead encourage patrons to utilize take-out options from other neighborhood restaurants.

Ryan is yet to finalize the conditional use permit for the space but he hopes to have city approval by late January. His goal is to begin renovations on the building before February and to open by May, with initial hours Thursday through Sunday.