Tyranena lightens up

× Expand Robin Shepard

The Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills is known for making hoppy beers. Brewery owner and brewmaster Rob Larson is adding a new IPA to his core brands with the introduction of an unfiltered, double dry-hopped IPA called Lake Millionaire.

What is it? Lake Millionaire IPA from Tyranena Brewing Company.

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) is all about hop aroma and flavor. The style can be herbal, piney, fruity, or even tropical, depending on the variety of hops used. IPAs are medium-bodied and golden- to copper-colored, and they range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV.

Background: Tyranena hasn’t added to its year-round beers since 2006, with Three Beaches Honey Blonde ale. In 2014 it discontinued Stone Teepee pale ale, leaving a void in its more middle-of-the road hoppy beers. Lake Millionaire isn’t a direct replacement for Stone Teepee, but it does offer something different from the assertive old-school bitterness of beers like Bitter Woman. Instead, this one features bright tropical hoppiness, lighter body and lower alcohol.

Larson and Tyranena brewer Ryan Nikolay have been working on the recipe for over a year. They finally settled on four hops: Amarillo, Azacca, Citra and Mosaic. The beer is double dry-hopped and not filtered, leaving it hazy golden with lots of hop aroma. Drinkers in the brewery’s taproom and area bars may have seen earlier variants of this beer, often merely called Tyranena Double Dry-Hopped IPA. While those have been similar, however, Lake Millionaire’s final recipe was only recently determined with batches that are being released in late October.

Lake Millionaire falls into the brewery’s year-round six-pack offerings with names reflecting Lake Mills historical figures and folklore — what Larson calls his Local Legends series.

Lake Millionaire is available in six-packs for $8-$10. In the brewery’s taproom it sells for $4.50/glass, $7/howler, $11 growler.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Tropical fruitiness with hints of orange, pear, pineapple and grapefruit.

Appearance: Yellow-golden and lightly hazy. A soft, thick, tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly, crisp and dry.

Taste: Citrus-forward with orange, melon, tangerine and pineapple. Dry grapefruit flavors emerge a little later, but last throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: The crisp tropical hoppiness lingers lightly but doesn’t stain the palate. It finishes with lots of dry crispness.

Glassware: Served in the Tyranena taproom in the standard British pint glass. At home, the Willi Becher is a great choice because it pushes the fruity tropical aromas under the nose.

Pairs well with: mild blue cheeses and modestly spiced dishes from tacos to Thai.

The Verdict: What stands out most is the bright, crisp tropical fruitiness, and distinctive dryness. It’s a beer that’s somewhat similar to those falling under the New England hazy-hoppy label, but Lake Millionaire isn’t overly juicy, remaining clean and dry without lingering hoppy aftertaste. At 5.25 percent ABV, it’s stronger than a true session beer, yet it drinks like one because of its orange, pineapple and grapefruit flavors with a solid dryness throughout. This is a very approachable IPA that deserves attention from those looking for solid hop flavor but lighter body and alcohol. Lake Millionaire is a great addition to Tyranena’s year-round lineup.