Serve somebody

× Expand Robin Shepard Jim Gentry, who entered the in Army in 1969 was among the local veterans who helped make this tribute to all who serve. Gentry is also the father of One Barrel Brewing owner Peter Gentry.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, to commemorate the end of World War I, which famously ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. It’s still observed on Nov. 11. One Barrel Brewing recently teamed up with a few veterans to help make a special beer called Veteran’s Brew to memorialize the day.

What is it? Veteran’s Brew Imperial IPA from One Barrel Brewing.

Style: The Imperial India Pale Ale is deep golden to reddish amber in color. They are medium- to full-bodied beers. The style is known for a strong hop profile with a background of maltiness that adds a spicy, warm complexity. IIPAs commonly range from 7.6–10.6 percent ABV.

Background: One Barrel’s Veteran’s Brew is made with a blend of hops created by veterans who work for Yakima Chief Hops in Yakima, Washington. The blend is a citrusy combination of Cashmere, Ekuanot, Mosaic, Simcoe and Centennial hops. It’s also double dry-hopped which adds aroma. Yakima Chief gives $3 per pound of the special blend to select nonprofit organizations in support of veterans.

At One Barrel on brew day the veterans included Jim Gentry (father of One Barrel owner Peter Gentry) and Jason Boynton. They joined brewmaster Peter Schroder who himself served in the army in his native Netherlands. Steve Thompson, a local homebrewer and representative of Yakima Chief Hops, also helped out with the brew.

Marine Corps veteran Zak Holmes of Madison would have taken part in the brewing as well, but he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in August. One Barrel plans to debut Veteran’s Brew on Nov. 7, side by side with Darted Rhino, a beer that Holmes created in 2017. It was then brewed at One Barrel after Holmes won a competition sponsored by the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs Homebrew Club. One Barrel will donate $1/pint from the sale of Darted Rhino, in addition to special donations from patrons, to Holmes’ family and to help in his recovery.

Veteran’s Brew finishes at 8.5 percent ABV and approximately 72 IBUs. It sells for $6/glass at One Barrel.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Assertive citrus nose of orange, lemon and melon.

Appearance: Bright orange copper color. Slightly hazy, but not to the extent of the cloudiness found in a New England IIPA. It offers a modest, bubbly, off-white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied.

Taste: Assertive citrus flavors of orange and grapefruit. There’s subtle sweetness of melon, apple and even a hint of papaya in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Crisp, dry, citrus flavor.

Glassware: A medium-size chalice or wine glass is well-suited to focus the bright citrus aroma and accentuate the orange copper color.

Pairs well with: steaks and meaty entrees with a touch of spice. The crispness of its hoppy citrus character will go well with a touch of spicy heat, like what’s often found in Italian sausage and pepperoni. Also, it makes a nice companion for sharp cheddar cheeses.

The Verdict: Catch this beer sooner than later, while it is fresh and full of citrus hoppiness. Brewer Peter Schroder made just a single one-barrel batch. It’s likely to go quickly. I like the assertive citrus aroma and crispness of this beer. While similar to a New England IIPA, this beer is sharper, with mild bitterness, rather than being juicy or fruity sweet. The orange and grapefruit flavors are crisp and become dry in the finish. That assertive citrus character masks the warmth of its 8.5 percent ABV.