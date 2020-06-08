The alt is new again

× Expand Robin Shepard beer-Stiche-Alt-06-08-2020.jpg The recipe came from the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild; Potosi brewed it.

Despite Madison Craft Beer Week being cancelled this spring due to COVID-19, there are traces in the beer world of what might have been. As local beer venues slowly begin to reopen, a round of new beers originally timed for craft beer week is starting to appear. Potosi Brewing Company’s Sticke Alt was designed by members of the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild as a collaborative craft beer week release. It debuted June 3 in 25-ounce crowlers through the Malt House’s contact-free, curbside beer pickup.

The guild created the recipe for the beer and then worked with Potosi brewmaster Jon Gentry in a group brew on March 6 (just before the constraints of social distancing ). They made just one 10-barrel batch. While there’s not a lot of it, more tap lines around Madison should see it soon.

Sticke Alt (pronounced “shtick-uh ullt”) is a top-fermenting brown ale that is cold-conditioned, much like a lager. This results in very clean malt character. Because of this brewing process, it turns out that the extra time in the cooler due to the COVID-related slowdown hasn’t hurt it at all.

“Alt” is German for old, and traditionally these beers would have been aged longer than many similar beer styles. “Sticke” altbiers are usually even stronger, with more pronounced malt and hop character than other altbiers.

This alt has a light, bready, biscuity maltiness with firm herbal and floral notes from the hops. That gives it a solid semi-sweet backbone that allows the herbal notes of Mt. Hood hops to stand out with a floral, spicy character. A healthy dry-hopping of Perle lends sharper pine bitterness and light hints of mint. This is an altbier that’s full of flavor and body. While it is hoppy, you won’t mistake it for a pale ale or IPA. Still, the hop character and dry finish should surprise and please alt fans. Those familiar with the style will find this version assertive, yet with traditional German altbier qualities.