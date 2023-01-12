One Dish: Fried chicken sandwich at East Johnson Family Restaurant

× Expand Jason Joyce A chicken sandwich on takeout paper.

People all have their own ideas about what makes a fried chicken sandwich special. Is it the breading? The sauce? Maybe even the garnish? East Johnson Family Restaurant’s version pairs a crisply breaded thigh with what culinary director Raven Meyers calls a hot honey gastrique, a nice change from the more common Nashville or Buffalo hot sauces. And there’s also something to be said for the sheer size of the thing. “I think it’s super kitschy, super fun,” Meyers says. “You have this tiny bun and a giant piece of chicken. How can you not giggle when that comes out?”