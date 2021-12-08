One dish: Himal Chuli’s tuk-pa

× Expand Tommy Washbush Warning: Himal Chuli’s tuk-pa is spicy hot and not for the faint of heart.

As a born and bred Madisonian, I’ve always been spoiled by the city’s wealth of world-class restaurants. Never was that more apparent than when I spent the last three years living in New Hampshire, and my options were more or less limited to Subway, Chipotle and Domino’s. So when I returned to Madison this summer, I didn’t hesitate to indulge in my favorite restaurants, most notably State Street’s Nepalese standout Himal Chuli.

Everything on the menu at Himal Chuli is fantastic, and as a vegetarian, I appreciate the breadth of meatless options. But every year as soon as the temperature drops below freezing, I crave one thing and one thing only: Himal Chuli’s almost overwhelmingly spicy tuk-pa.

Tuk-pa is a clear broth soup with cabbage, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, and a choice of either momos (chicken dumplings) or momochas (peanut filled dumplings), and a side of either rice or roti (a white or wheat flatbread). The ingredients are high quality and well-cooked, but the expertly seasoned broth is the star here.

I strongly recommend the momochas and wheat roti, which do an admirable job countering the broth’s potent heat. And it might not be a bad idea to get a mango lassi (a soothing yogurt drink) on the side. The menu describes the dish as “especially bracing on cold days,” which I think is a massive understatement. More than once I’ve had to stop eating and get a to-go container – not because I was full, but because my nose wouldn’t stop running.

So if Wisconsin’s winter chill is getting to you, a bowl of Himal Chuli’s tuk-pa will warm you up from the inside out. Remember to grab your coat on the way out, because you’re going to forget you ever needed one.