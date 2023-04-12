One Dish: Korean BBQ noodles from The Globe

× Expand Jane Houseal Noodles with veggies in a white bowl. The Korean BBQ Noodles with tofu.

Whenever prospective students or out-of-town friends ask where they should eat in Madison, my friends and I unanimously recommend The Globe, 309 N. Henry St., with its menu of Asian fusion dishes from tacos to noodles to curry. However, it’s the Korean BBQ noodles with tofu that I return to on visit after visit. The generous helping of noodles is tossed with sautéed veggies, fresh green onion, a protein of your choice (if you don’t want tofu, there’s also chicken, shrimp or pork; plus, any entree can be made vegan), and coated in a house-made Korean BBQ sauce — a Globe secret recipe. It’s sweet on the front with a spicy kick at the end, which pairs perfectly with the tender tofu. The tofu is marinated in the same Korean BBQ sauce, and there’s always enough of it to get a piece with almost every bite. Choose a spice level from 1-5. I typically go for a 2 or 3, but don’t be afraid to go for more as the spicy kick is what makes the meal.

I can never leave the table without something sweet. Luckily, The Globe’s Jamaican hibiscus lemonade (or mango lassi) pairs perfectly with the noodles and helps cut the heat. Whether you’re celebrating the end of another long day of classes or grabbing a bite to eat in between catching shows at the Wisconsin Film Festival, The Globe is the perfect place.