One dish: Umami’s tofu buns

We celebrate some of our favorite Madison dishes

by

When the Isthmus office was on State Street, I’d often trek down to the food carts on Library Mall for lunch. I probably went 2-3 times a week, and Umami Buns was one of my most-visited carts. I alternated between the regular and spicy tofu buns, occasionally with edamame on the side when I felt like splurging.

The spicy buns feature a piece of fried tofu, thinly-sliced pickled cucumbers, and a slather of spicy mayo and scallion salsa, all wrapped in a pillowy soft dough bun — taco style. The spice is evident, but manageable for a lightweight like me. The regular tofu buns replace the mayo and salsa with chopped scallions and hoisin sauce, giving them a sweeter flavor. They’re easy to pick up and eat by hand, and I often finished mine before I got back to the office. 

Happily this experience is still available, without the walking, at Umami’s Willy Street location (reopened after a long pandemic hiatus when the restaurant was serving out of sister restaurant Tavernakaya). There I can take my time and enjoy a cocktail.