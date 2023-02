× Expand Sasaki Sasaki Sasaki’s concept includes a greener lakefront, rain gardens and wetlands that capture storm water before it reenters Lake Monona.

The Boston-based firm's plan, "Voices of the Lake," seeks to create a "living edge" along Monona, separating the bike path from a pedestrian walk along John Nolen and an esplanade with boathouse at Law Park.

Design report PDF

Presentation plans PDF

Video introduction