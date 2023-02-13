Lake Monona Waterfront Design: James Corner Field Operations

One of three finalists undergoing a public review process for redesigning the Lake Monona waterfront in Madison.

The New York-based firm proposes a return to a "wild" lakeshore, with several "lakeshore places" between Olin Park and Machinery Row, including a pier and boathouse at the foot of King Street.

Design report PDF

Presentation plans PDF

Video introduction