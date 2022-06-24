Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Ann Imig gets specific about motherhood

× Expand Ann Imig

Ann Imig is a Madison writer, speaker and performer who created "Listen to your Mother," a nationwide storytelling series and book. The event has expanded to 60 cities (and counting).

In this episode, Ann shares a story performed at "Listen to Your Mother" about her "very real" chaotic life at home with young children that will resonate with any parent. She also discusses her writing and performances with Takeyla and Jen.

× Isthmus Inside Stories: Ann Imig

Ann’s writing has been featured on sites like CollegeHumor, McSweeney’s, The Huffington Post and The Washington Post. National TV appearances include ABCnews.com, NBC Nightly News and the webseries Battleground and The Louise Log. Ann’s blog (annimig.com fka Ann’s Rants) was once named a Babble Top 100 Mom Blog, A BlogHer Voice of the Year, and a SheKnows Top 5 Funniest Mom Blog.

For 12 weeks this summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of Inside Stories. They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

