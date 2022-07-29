Isthmus Inside Stories podcast: Esteban Touma

× Expand Submitted Esteban Touma

Esteban Touma knew his relationship was over if he didn't marry his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

"We are a couple that kept telling people, 'We don't need a piece of paper to love each other! We don't need a piece of paper to be together!'" Esteban says in his story. "And then the U.S. government was like, 'Yeah. You do.'"

He shares the story of his wedding day despite, at one point, telling his girlfriend that neither of them would ever tell it to anyone.

Esteban also explains to Jen and Takeyla how standup comedy figures into his storytelling style and what he would change about Madison.

"There are a lot of communities living on South Park Street, like the Latino community, and not a lot of diversity downtown."

× Inside Stories: Esteban Touma

For 12 weeks this summer, Isthmus will promote stories selected by Benton and Rubin from three seasons of Inside Stories. They’re told by participants of the Moth StorySLAM, UW-Madison Odyssey Project and the annual “Listen to Your Mother” performance.

You can subscribe to the Isthmus Inside Stories podcast using your favorite app.