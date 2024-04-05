Behind the Isthmus cover: April 2024

× Expand Adria Kaufman

Adria Kaufman, a freelance graphic designer and illustrator, values time outdoors and efforts to grow one’s own food. But she lives in a condo with no yard. Community gardens — the subject of her cover illustration — to the rescue! There are thousands of garden plots communally farmed throughout the city and Dane County. Adria calls them “a great resource for those in the city with limited to no yard to be able to take part!”

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush says April is always a tough issue, thematically, to illustrate, because it’s sort of a transition month. “Technically it’s spring,” he says, “but the sudden snowstorm that hit while we were wrapping up the issue says otherwise. Either way, community gardening is a subject we’ve been kicking around for a while, and April is National Gardening Month (I swear, look it up), so it makes sense to me. It’ll be warmer by the end of the month, right?"

Adria is working on launching her new business and website which she is calling, “Bored New Creative.” She says the idea is that boredom can be a catalyst for creativity. “When we let ourselves become bored and allow our minds to wander freely we can turn off our usual filters and explore our innate creativity.” See more of her work on Instagram @adria.illustrates and on her website.