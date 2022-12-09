Behind the Isthmus cover: December 2022

× Expand Cover illustration for December 2022 by Nate Garn

When it comes to the creative process, illustrator Nate Garn says he finds “serendipitous brainstorm sessions” to be the most enjoyable. “This can occur with coworkers, clients, friends and family.”

The inspiration for this month’s cover, for instance, originally came from Nate’s daughter, Rayna, during a casual conversation at the kitchen counter. “She introduced the idea of the Capitol in a snow globe, and I liked the playful twist on the proverbial Madison ‘bubble,’” he says. “When it comes to illustration, I'm typically looking for a bigger concept or metaphor that will have a deeper meaning beyond the surface layer.”

× Expand Final front cover and illustration rough for December 2022 issue

An artist from an early age, Nate studied graphic design and illustration at Madison College and UW-Eau Claire. He works as a graphic designer for Untitled Art brewing and teaches design part time. See more of Nate’s work on Instagram at @nate_garn.