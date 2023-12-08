Behind the Isthmus cover: December 2023

The impact of climate change runs deep, even affecting the creative process and ultimately the cover illustrations at Isthmus. “December is always a tricky month, because we never know what the weather will bring,” says art director Tommy Washbush. “Should we portray a snowy scene, and risk looking foolish if there’s no snow on the ground?”

Washbush and illustrator Jake Bujnowski eventually settled on an option that seemed relatively safe — a ski resort that makes its own snow.

Jake’s design was inspired by classic mid-century modern holiday illustrations. “The holidays are a time of warm and cozy nostalgia, so it felt fitting to pull influence from retro stylings that remind me of my great grandma's place,” he says.

× Expand Jake Bujnowski Early drafts of December 2023 cover illustration by Jake Bujnowski. Early drafts of the cover.

And while he prefers to snowboard when he hits the slopes, he did not let that influence the direction of his cover illustration.

“I didn't include a snowboarder because it didn't feel authentic to the style of illustration, considering modern snowboards didn't come to popularity until the late ‘70s, early ‘80s,” he says.

Jake is a graduate of UW-Madison, in journalism and environmental studies, and Madison College, in graphic design. See more of his work on his website at jbujnowski.com or Instagram at buh.now.ski.