Behind the Isthmus cover: February 2024

× Expand February 2024 Isthmus cover

Isthmus Art director Tommy Washbush met Corey Wimmer, a recent graduate of the graphic design program at Madison College, at the school’s portfolio show. Once Corey signed on to do the cover illustration for February’s cover, he “hit the ground running with a whopping dozen rough drafts, and numerous pieces of inspiration,” says Tommy. “We settled on a cozy ramen scene, something more expansive and complicated than Corey’s usual illustrations. He stepped out of his comfort zone and took a chance on a more complex scene, and it paid off."

× Expand Corey Wimmer's twelve initial rough drafts.

Corey went for a warm and fuzzy feeling for his cover illustration. “Although the wintertime can be cold and gloomy, I wanted the cover to highlight the warmth and coziness it brings as well,” he explains. He used a warm color palette, textures, and comfort foods to pull it off. Given the season, a Valentine’s Day date also comes to mind.

Find more of Corey’s work at his website, coreywdesign.com, or on Instagram @coreywdesign.