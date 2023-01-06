Behind the Isthmus cover: January 2023

Kate Thomfohrda graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with a bachelor of fine arts degree in drawing and painting, and is self-taught in graphic design. You might know her work from the packaging for Kin-Kin Coffee, where she worked as the creative director for eight years.

Her cover illustration acknowledges a cherished Midwest tradition: walking on a frozen lake. Says Kate: “Fill up the flask, bundle up, grab your dog and your phone, and make sure to document the experience.”

Kate had another concept for the cover, which art director Tommy Washbush says was “also very relatable for this time of the year” — falling asleep on the couch with a cat on your lap as the sun goes down in the evening.

“We also liked this concept” adds Tommy, “but of the two options, the lake walk felt more alive, told a cute story, and the little iPhone snapshot of the dog really completed the scene."

See more of Kate’s work on her website (katethom.com) and on Instagram at @djkathybates.