Behind the Isthmus cover: July 2023

When Poornima Moorthy, a Madison-based graphic designer and visual artist, contacted art director Tommy Washbush about a cover art assignment, he was struck by the dreamlike quality of her illustrations. “She combines a more realistic painting style with a looser illustration style and abstract linework to create something really unique and interesting,” says Tommy.

Poornima provided Tommy with a couple of concepts based on summer activities, including a road trip, fireworks and collecting bugs, but her best and most complete idea was of a common sight in Wisconsin — a farmers’ market. “I think it was obvious how much this theme spoke to her because it was the piece she initially spent the most time and effort on,” says Tommy. “I always prefer to go in the direction artists naturally feel connected to, so that’s what we went with."

Some rough drafts and unused alternate versions of Poornima Moorthy's July 2023 Isthmus cover.

Her illustration was indeed inspired by her own experiences visiting the Saturday morning Dane County Farmers’ Market as a child, a tradition she continues with her children today. “It is so colorful and vibrant, filled with a lot of good energy,” she says. “It is a magical place.”

Poornima, who has bachelor of arts degree in studio arts from Alverno College and a bachelor of fine arts in communication design from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, teaches art classes at the Arts + Literature Laboratory. In August her artwork will be displayed at Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse and in September at Lakeside Street Coffee House.

She will also be exhibiting at the Overture Center in the fall of 2024. See more of her work on her website and on Instagram.

