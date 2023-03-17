Behind the Isthmus Cover: March 2023

× Expand March 2023 Isthmus cover

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush is always watching out for talented graphic designers and Megan Bergner’s work caught his eye.

"Megan creates really cool 3D images using a program called Blender,” says Tommy. “I don’t know anybody else locally that can do what she does.” Washbush contacted her about doing a cover illustration for Isthmus at some point and she surprised him by sending a mockup of a cover out of the blue.

One of our ideas for this month’s cover illustration was to recognize Madison’s version of March Madness — when cars decorated in school colors start rolling through downtown on the way to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Kohl Center. Megan ran with it. “She’s not a sports fan, and has never modeled buildings, cars or people, or created an illustration for a publication before, so she really stepped out of her comfort zone in terms of complexity, theme, and subject matter," says Tommy.

× Expand Megan Bergner Rough drafts of Megan Bergner's March 2023 cover illustration. Rough drafts of Megan Bergner's March 2023 cover illustration.

Megan, a self-taught graphic designer, started learning 3D design only three years ago as a hobby. See more of her work on Instagram @meganrose.svg.