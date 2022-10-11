Behind the Isthmus cover: October 2022

October cover illustrator Meghan Griffin graduated from Madison College with a degree in graphic design in the winter of 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit Madison. She says she decided to try her hand at freelancing, and has since worked with people who own or operate restaurants, festivals, bike shops, sports clubs, podcasts, clothing brands and even farm equipment.

Meghan says she was excited by the proposed theme for this month’s cover illustration: “I had to step back and try to interpret autumn into a feeling,” she says. Halloween stood out, as she’s always loved the holiday and has fond memories of trick-or-treating as a kid, and the community it created. “To me, October marked the start of three months of celebrations with family and friends.”

A few of the steps to the final cover, above, can be seen in Meghan's drafts below. See more of her work on Instagram and on her website.