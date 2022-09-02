Behind the Isthmus cover: September 2022

After graduating in 2021 from the Savannah College of Art and Design, where he received a bachelor’s degree in art and design, Andrew Mulhearn returned home to Madison to begin his art career. Soon after Isthmus’ comeback issue came out in August 2021, Andrew contacted art director Tommy Washbush to say he’d be interested in doing a cover illustration.

When we started discussing a “back-to-school” theme, focusing on Bascom Hill or Library Mall, Tommy thought of Andrew. “He seemed like a perfect fit considering his skill with landscape and architectural painting,” says Tommy. Andrew, who lives in McFarland, took a trip to Madison with his camera and then sketched Bascom, Library Mall, the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Red Gym. Eventually he and Tommy settled on the Bascom Hall view.

Andrew says his goal with his illustration was to “take an iconic location like Bascom Hill and use a combination of vector art and a more painterly digital style to emphasize what makes it such a memorable place, namely the Lincoln statue.”

See more of Andrew’s work on Instagram at andy_mulh.