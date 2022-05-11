Isthmus is hiring

Isthmus Community Media, a pillar of Madison news and culture since 1976 and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit since 2021, seeks a talented, connected, motivated professional to build partnerships and develop revenue on a part-time basis.

The ideal candidate will have experience with sales, marketing or nonprofit development, connections with Madison businesses and institutions, an entrepreneurial spirit, and motivation to work with a small, scrappy team to rebuild an indispensable community asset.

Duties will include connecting Madison businesses and organizations with Isthmus’ mission, building advertising and sponsorship campaigns for our newspaper, website, events and/or social media platforms, working with potential donors, and collaborating with other members of our team to build a sustainable revenue strategy as we move into year two as a nonprofit.

Compensation structure is flexible, depending on time commitment and experience. We will work to suit the perfect applicant.

Please apply by sending a cover letter and resume to Jason Joyce, publisher, at jjoyce@isthmus.com.