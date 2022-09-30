Isthmus is hiring a staff writer

Isthmus, Madison’s award-winning alternative newspaper since 1976, is seeking a versatile, full-time staff writer.

The ideal candidate is curious, passionate about storytelling and adept at breaking news as well as writing long-form stories and shorter news reports and features. We are looking for someone who has a strong understanding of journalism, a distinctive writing voice, a nose for scoops and trends, and a desire to report solutions as well as problems. Multimedia experience and an affinity for social media are a plus.

After more than four decades as a private company, Isthmus is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, run by a small staff of dedicated newspaper veterans under the guidance of a board of directors. As such, the staff writer would be intimately involved in helping shape the direction of the organization.

If interested please send a cover letter, three published writing samples (or include links to your work) and a resume no later than Oct. 15. In your letter please explain your qualifications and why you would be interested in working at Isthmus. Women and people of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

Email: jdavidoff@isthmus.com