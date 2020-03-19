Survival plan

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

Over the past few weeks we have been trying to cover the turmoil and grief that COVID-19 has caused our Madison community. Today, we unfortunately need to share our own story. We have decided that if there is any chance of seeing life on the other side of this storm, Isthmus must go dark for an undetermined amount of time.

We have spent countless hours trying to figure a way through this. We have looked at every creative thing we could do and talked to as many trusted advisors as possible. But in the end, we can't find a way. Isthmus financially depends on people coming together for concerts, food, drink, lectures, movies and more. And when it all goes away at once, we are left without options.

Isthmus has deep roots in this community and loyal readers and advertisers whom we cherish. We will miss being a part of your life during this difficult time.

We are going to take this time to try to figure out what is next and what Isthmus might look like in the next life. Until we meet again.