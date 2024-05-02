× Expand Mark Kosobucki Centro Hispano offers many programs for youth and families. This family prepares to leave after attending the Play and Learn (Juega y Aprende) class.

After 22 years it was time for Centro Hispano to say goodbye to its longtime home on Badger Road. Staffers were packing for Centro’s big move into its new $18 million, 25,000-square-foot headquarters on Cypress Way, but with any transition there is a sense of loss, so the organization set aside March 13 for an intentional goodbye.

Dr. Abra Vigna of Inner Compass Counseling and Consulting began the day with a workshop focused on intergenerational trauma and conflict resolution. After a short break, Ch’umilkaj, a multi-disciplinary artist from Guatemala, gave a brief, impromptu musical performance before leading staffers outside for a farewell ceremony.

Ch'umilkaj prepares the base of the fire, which serves as the centerpiece for a ceremony of gratitude.

Ch’umilkaj built a fire with a base of multi-colored candles and directed staff on how to approach the fire to make a spiritual offering, or “mejlem,” in Kaqchikel, the indigenous Mayan language Ch’umilkaj uses in her art to promote the culture of her people. Once all were done the staffers resumed their positions in a semi-circle and embraced each other in hugs.

With the embers of the fire slowly fading, some people cried as they reflected on their time in the building and revisited special memories. When the ceremony concluded, the staff went back inside to continue packing.

Centro Hispano was founded in 1983 by Ilda Thomas and others to aid newly arrived Cuban refugees. The nonprofit organization now offers wide-ranging services and programs for Dane County’s growing Latinx community.

Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, says Centro provides safety and security to a community that often feels marginalized and invisible. It is also a place for celebration. It was important to pay tribute to that history as the organization was leaving its longtime home, she says. “As we look forward to the future, we chose to honor those memories and all those who took part in shaping the space at 810 Badger. With Ch’umilkaj’s support, we included our ancestors who have witnessed everything that took place.”

Claudia Castillo, Centro's bilingual receptionist, speaks with a visiting mother and daughter as staff participates in a workshop led by Dr. Abra Vigna.

A mural on the outside of the old Centro Hispano building at 810 W. Badger Road.

Mark Kosobucki is a Madison-based independent photojournalist and documentary photographer.