Behind the Isthmus Cover: April 2023

It was Mitchell Volk’s idea to animate his illustration for the April cover, which heralds the arrival of spring, and Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush was game.

“All of Mitchell’s initial ideas were creative and interactive, but the thought of pairing a printed cover with a digital animation seemed unique, so we went in that direction,” says Tommy. “I’m always excited to try something we’ve never done before.”

Mitchell, an art director at Hiebing and part-time instructor at Madison College, says as an artist he is interested in the interplay between digital and physical spaces and the ability to move back and forth between the two; using a pen and paper to jot down notes during a Zoom meeting, for instance.

“I think this digital/physical intermingling is so ingrained in our modern lives we hardly notice, but when it’s highlighted it can help create healthier relationships with technology. So the fact that this Isthmus cover is both physically printed on paper and animated online highlights how it’s living in both spaces at the same time.”

We even included a QR code in the table of contents of the April print issue so print readers could see what the animation looked like.

Mitchell says he was trying to relay the passage of time by showing each frame of the animation.

“It stops time, slows things down, makes you notice little details and appreciate them. Almost like time stops for a moment. I think if we don't slow down to appreciate what's right in front of us, it will all of a sudden be summer and hot and muggy. Then, before we know it, it will be winter again. And so on and so forth.

“As the cycle continues it seems to speed up. Which is why I think slowing down is so important. And honestly this work is a good reminder for me as a person who loves to be ‘productive’ but also has a wife and young son. What's important? What's really important? A caterpillar transforming into a butterfly helps me set some expectations and gives me a better perspective on life as a whole.”

You can see more of Mitchell’s work on his website.